Glenn Beck faces reality: I was wrong about Ted Cruz

Glenn Beck.

Glenn Beck on Monday said he was wrong to think Ted Cruz was a man comparable to George Washington.

Beck, who campaigned for Cruz in the primaries, made his comments after a marathon grilling session in which he pressed the Texas senator on his Friday endorsement of Donald Trump.

“For the for the very first time I heard Ted Cruz calculate,” Beck said of his interview with Cruz. “And when that happened, the whole thing fell apart for me. And it’s my fault. It’s my fault for believing men can actually be George Washington. It’s my fault.”

The conservative radio host even went as far as to suggest he should have endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in the primaries.

“I should have said, ‘You know who can win? You know who can beat Hillary Clinton? Marco Rubio,'” Beck told his national radio audience. “‘I may disagree with him on the Gang of Eight [immigration bill], but there’s about 80% that I do agree with him on, and he’s kind of a politician, but he’s a different kind of politician. He’s a Hispanic, he can win — let’s go for it.'”

He added about Cruz: “To become the politician is disappointing. Really disappointing. … He’s still a good man, he’s just a politician first.”

Beck, still frustrated with Cruz, later lamented: “The interview pissed me off. That was so calculated that it was stunning to me.”

Earlier in the program, Cruz defended his tepid endorsement of Trump, repeatedly saying there are only two choices: Trump or Hillary Clinton.

“What I said is this is a binary choice. I wish it were not a binary choice,” Cruz told Beck. “As you know, I tried very very hard, as did you, to prevent it from being a binary choice between Hillary and Donald Trump.”

