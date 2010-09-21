Glenn Beck Wishes Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert "Great Success" With Their Rallies Making Fun Of Him

Jon Stewart‘s planned “Rally to Restore Sanity” is a both a reaction against and satire of the types of extremists who, for example, “believe Obama is a Muslim planning a secret takeover of America so that he can force his radical black liberal Christianity down our throats.”



In other words, precisely the types of people who attended Glenn Beck’s “Restoring honour” rally on August 28.

But Beck isn’t taking the bait. His statement responding to Stewart’s event, and fellow Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert‘s dueling “March to Keep Fear Alive,” is short, sweet and obviously meant to make him look like the bigger man, so to speak, of the three.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

8/28 was a historic event for a lot of Americans. I hope that Ed Schultz, the AFL-CIO, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and whoever else wants to plan a march in DC have the same great success that we had with Restoring honour.

Meanwhile, The Wrap reports that more than 100,000 people have RSVP-ed on Facebook for the Stewart and Colbert rallies, which will take place Oct. 30 in Washington, D.C. The crowd-size estimates for Beck’s rally, also in Washington, ranged from 78,000 to 500,000, depending on who you talked to.

