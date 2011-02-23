GLENN BECK: Wisconsin Protests Further Proof Of The CALIPHATE

So you have to admit that three weeks ago when Glenn Beck started talking about the coming caliphate he did say the Egypt protests would spread and spread all the way to America.



And there have been a lot of protests.

Of course, connecting the union protests in Wisconsin to the uprisings in the Middle East is, to put it mildly, a total (and sort of ridiculous) stretch. But again in Beck’s defence he is certainly not the only one doing it!

That of course is not stopping Beck from declaring the two to be totally related and more than that….a precursor to world domination by, yes, the Muslim Brotherhood. Which will be followed by rising gas prices (could very well be) and the need to stock up on food (probably, not so much).

Beck’s paranoia about the Muslim Brotherhood is such that he almost appeared to siding with Gaddafi against Sheikh Yusuf al Qardawi (an long-time intellectual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood though never an official one), who yesterday called for a Fatwa against Gaddafi saying “Any officer, soldier or person who is able to fire a bullet at him must do so, to relieve the Libyans and the [Arab] nation from the wickedness of this insane man.”

Beck neglects to mention that this followed Gaddafi’s order to have fighter pilots to open fire on protesters, saying only that he has no love for Gadaffi who reminds him of Scar from the Lion King. There’s really no follow up to that.

Video below. At the 5:50 mark he really starts yelling.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.