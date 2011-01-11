Glenn Beck Shoots Himself In The Foot On His Own Website

So this unfortunate image was making the Twitter rounds today thanks to the vigilant eye of @StopBeck (real name: Angelo Carusone).

And no it’s not photoshopped.

The screengrab was taken from GlennBeck.com and is one of a rotating series of images you get when you refresh the homepage of the site. Others include Glenn Beck the scientist, Glenn Beck the overdressed patriot, and Glenn Beck wrapped up in yellow tape.

This one caught obviously caught @StopBeck’s eye because of the events this weekend, but seemed off to me considering a) whatever else Beck does he doesn’t tend to use gun imagery. And b) because the other images were clearly meant to be funny…or at least amusing.

So what…Glenn Beck pretends to be Magnum P.I.?

Close. We are told by someone who has seen the full picture that it’s actually of Beck shooting himself in the foot…something most people can probably agree is an fitting image for Beck’s site. That said, we’re also told the image has since been removed out of respect for events in AZ.

