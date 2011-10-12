GLENN BECK: The Wall St Protestors 'Will Come For You And Drag You Into The Streets And Kill You'

Whereas the rest of the media world looks at the Occupy Wall St. protesters and either sees hippies with little direction or message, and/or ‘milquetoast radicals‘ who have no larger vision, and/or the long-awaited popular movement that is “angry at the right people,” Glenn Beck naturally sees the face of the apocalypse.



Here’s what Beck had to say on his radio show yesterday:

“Capitalists, if you think that you can play footsies with these people, you’re wrong. They will come for you and drag you into the streets and kill you…they’re Marxist radicals…these guys are worse than Robespierre from the French Revolution…they’ll kill everybody.”

And while one suspects when it comes to being dragged places against their will, New Yorkers have more to fear from subway rats than they do the ‘occupiers,’ it’s worth noting that Beck has been predicting global uprisings for a while now. Albeit of the Caliphate (as opposed to the hippie) variety.



