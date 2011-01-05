GLENN BECK UNPLUGS HIS RED PHONE

Glenn Beck is back. And he is a new man.



So much so, that he is no longer interested in speaking with President Obama.

To make his point he unplugged his red phone. (For the uninitiated the red phone is a hotline for when the White House decides to reach out and explain themselves to Beck…mostly.)

Presumably this is part of his ‘fundamental transformation.’

But between the falling birds and dying frogs, it does make one wonder if some survival seeds are in order.

Vid below. The phone comes in at the 4:30-ish mark…after a lot of apocalyptic sounding talk.



