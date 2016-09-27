Glenn Beck reacts to Cruz's praise for Trump's debate performance: 'I think my head is going to explode'

Glenn Beck took a swipe at Ted Cruz after the Texas senator praised Donald Trump’s performance during the first presidential debate on Monday.

“Really? God help me I think my head is going to explode,” the nationally-syndicated conservative radio host wrote on Facebook.

Beck added: “I just saw this and couldn’t believe it. I really don’t know what to even say. ‘All aboard the trump train.'”

Cruz had turned to Facebook earlier to praise Trump for how he took on Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University.

“Tonight, Donald Trump had his strongest debate performance of the election cycle,” the senator argued. “He drew strong contrasts with Hillary on taxes, regulations, law and order, and the disastrous Iran deal.”

Beck and Cruz have had a falling out recently after counting each other as good friends for some time. The radio host, who endorsed and spent weeks on the campaign trail with Cruz, was appalled by the senator’s decision to endorse Trump on Friday.

After a marathon grilling session over the move on his radio program, Beck said he was wrong about the man he thought Cruz was.

