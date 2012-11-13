GLENN BECK TO REPUBLICANS: The Tea Party Is 'Doubling Down'

Since his departure from Fox News almost a year and half ago, conservative media icon Glenn Beck has been markedly absent from the political landscape.



But in the wake of last week’s Republican defeat, the Tea Party leader has message for those in the political Establishment who are already writing his movement’s obituary: We’re not going anywhere.

In a remarkably sedate address to viewers of his daily online talk show last week, Beck offered a candid apology for wrongly predicted a Romney victory, and urged conservatives not to despair at the loss:

“We’re not going to sit and wallow in it, we’re not going to point fingers, we’re not going to yell at anything,” Beck said. “What we’re going to do is what Americans always do is pick ourselves up by the boot straps, take stock of what happened and move on.”

And later, he added this warning to the party:

“I have to tell you, I think the only one that is in real trouble is the GOP,” he said. “It’s Karl Rove and the Establishment Republicans that spent half a billion dollars and look where they got. We were making signs, and showing up at rallies and calling our neighbours and friends — which one really wasted their treasure? We didn’t waste our time because we connected with people and we know what we are.”

“I believe we have to double down on what we’ve started.”

Watch the whole monologue below, courtesy of The Blaze:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.