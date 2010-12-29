Guess What Glenn Beck And Jimmy Carter Have In Common?

Gallup has released a poll taken regarding the most admired men and women in 2010.



President Barack Obama leads the list substantially ahead of second place, a spot he has held since 2008.

Apart from former presidents, the list is populated by religious leaders, including the Pope and the Dalai Lama.

Bill Gates also makes the cut, presumably because he is very, very rich. We know what our values are.

The closest to a male celebrity on the list is Glenn Beck — and he has some unusual company.

