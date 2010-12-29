Guess What Glenn Beck And Jimmy Carter Have In Common?

Ujala Sehgal
Glenn Beck

Gallup has released a poll taken regarding the most admired men and women in 2010.

President Barack Obama leads the list substantially ahead of second place, a spot he has held since 2008.

Apart from former presidents, the list is populated by religious leaders, including the Pope and the Dalai Lama.

Bill Gates also makes the cut, presumably because he is very, very rich. We know what our values are.

The closest to a male celebrity on the list is Glenn Beck — and he has some unusual company.

#10 The Dalai Lama

#8 (tie) Glenn Beck

#8 (tie) Jimmy Carter

#6 (tie) Rev. Billy Graham

#6 (tie) Pope Benedict XVI

#5 Bill Gates

#4 Nelson Mandela

#3 Bill Clinton

#2 George W. Bush

#1 Barack Obama

Now check out who the most admired women are...

Sarah Palin Is 'More Admired' Than Oprah Winfrey >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.