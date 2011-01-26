Glenn Beck Threatens To Chainsaw A Bunny Rabbit

Just imagine how much better President Obama‘s State of the Union would be if he used props like bunnies and chainsaws.



Somehow , in his opener today, Glenn Beck connected the five ‘pillars’ for ‘winning the future’ – education, infrastructure, innovation, deficit reduction, and reform of government — that Obama will speak about during tonight’s State of the Union to the five pillars of Islam.

Or at least suggested that Obama is intentionally “poking” the public with this connection. Sort of like how Beck “pokes” his audience by switching up the bunny rabbit for a chainsaw.

