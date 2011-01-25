Glenn Beck Thinks Olbermann Is A "Pain In The arse," Murdoch Thinks He's "Crazy"

Today in reflections on Keith Olbermann.



Glenn Beck predicted sometime ago that when Comcast took over there was a solid chance Keith Olbermann would boot Olbermann. Today he sort of came out in Olby’s defence:

“Quite honestly I like the easy competition…I wish Keith Olbermann the best, I don’t know what he’s planning on doing….the thing is you can handle the mediocre ratings if the guy’s not a total pain in the arse, but from every indication Keith Olbermann is the biggest pain in the arse in the world…and impossible to work with.”

Also apparently “crazy.” From this morning’s NYT piece on Olbermann’s long history of difficult relations with employers.

Mr. Olbermann popped up on MSNBC for the first time in 1998, hosting a news show that evolved, against his wishes, into a nightly examination of the Clinton sex scandal. He left and joined the Fox Sports Network. That stint ended in acrimony as well. Rupert Murdoch, head of the News Corporation, which ran the sports network, later said, “I fired him; he’s crazy.”

One imagines there are a lot of places out there that would trade in crazy that gets ratings for .

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.