Glenn Beck Is Moving To Texas (And Building A BIG New Studio When He Gets There)

Goodnight….New York City.Glenn Beck is officially decamping to Dallas, Texas.



He confirmed the news on today’s radio show.

Beck has had his house in Connecticut on the market since April, and last week it was revealed he and his wife had purchased a 7,900 square foot in Westlake, Texas. A suburb of Dallas.

But that’s not all!

As he hinted as in his big GBTV premiere, Beck will be building a brand new radio and television studios there, presumably so he can broadcast GBTV from there when it launches in September.

Fear not, New Yorkers (and New York job seekers), we are not losing Beck in total.

Mercury Radio and Arts President and COO Chris Balfe says that Mercury is staying put.

Mercury is very excited to open a new radio & TV broadcast facility in Dallas, TX. While Glenn will be spending much of his time there, we will continue to maintain and grow our New York City offices and studios to accommodate the talented staff we have assembled and will continue to assemble here.”

