Glenn Beck's 'Restoring' Love Rally Proves The Tea Party Isn't Dead

Conservative, doom-and-gloom Tea Party icon Glenn Beck says he is on a new mission. A mission for love.More than one year after his Fox News departure, Beck — accompanied by a gospel choir, an orchestra, an exact replica of the Liberty Bell — made his comeback official this weekend, delivering a history lesson, a religious message, a spoken word performance and a musical and digital presentation to a 65,000-plus audience in the Dallas Cowboys Stadium.



The “Restoring Love” event completes Beck’s trifecta of rallying calls.

Beck struck a new tone with his audience, aiming for a positive, action-driven message, rather than an attack on a political ideology. But he maintained some of his government finger-pointing that made him famous on cable television, particularly Obama’s recent business and government gaffe and the First Lady’s “Let’s Move” campaign.

Pacing around a cross-shaped stage, Beck told his audience: “We must not become America in name only. We must strive to be the great country that we are,” he said. “There are two kinds of Americans. Those who like to be pushed, and those who push themselves.”

In the end, the “global Tea Party summit” was vintage Beck, rounding out a trifect of rallying calls that began with his “Restoring honour,” a prayer event in Washington Mall in 2010 and gained international momentum with the “Restoring Courage” event in Israel in 2011. With the “Restoring Love” rally, Beck brought the party back home.

