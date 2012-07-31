Glenn Beck's 'Restoring' Love Rally Proves The Tea Party Isn't Dead

Elena Schneider
Glenn Beck Restoring Love

Photo: glennbeck.com

Conservative, doom-and-gloom Tea Party icon Glenn Beck says he is on a new mission. A mission for love.More than one year after his Fox News departure, Beck — accompanied by a gospel choir, an orchestra, an exact replica of the Liberty Bell — made his comeback official this weekend, delivering a history lesson, a religious message, a spoken word performance and a musical and digital presentation to a 65,000-plus audience in the Dallas Cowboys Stadium.

The “Restoring Love” event completes Beck’s trifecta of rallying calls.

Beck struck a new tone with his audience, aiming for a positive, action-driven message, rather than an attack on a political ideology. But he maintained some of his government finger-pointing that made him famous on cable television, particularly Obama’s recent business and government gaffe and the First Lady’s “Let’s Move” campaign. 

Pacing around a cross-shaped stage, Beck told his audience: “We must not become America in name only. We must strive to be the great country that we are,” he said. “There are two kinds of Americans. Those who like to be pushed, and those who push themselves.” 

In the end, the “global Tea Party summit” was vintage Beck, rounding out a trifect of rallying calls that began with his “Restoring honour,” a prayer event in Washington Mall in 2010 and gained international momentum with the “Restoring Courage” event in Israel in 2011. With the “Restoring Love” rally, Beck brought the party back home. 

Source: CBS

Source: Glenn Beck

This kid has the theme down.

Source: Glenn Beck

Fans snapped pictures of Beck's prop table before the event began.

Source: Glenn Beck

Beck prepares to enter the arena.

Source: Glenn Beck

Supporters prepare for Beck's arrival.

Source: Glenn Beck

Beck arrives.

Source: Glenn Beck

Source: Glenn Beck

Beck's fans stand at attention.

Source: Glenn Beck

And Beck shows them he's back.

Source: Glenn Beck

These fans look totally in awe.

Source: Glenn Beck

He delivered a characteristically passionate and dynamic performance.

Source: Glenn Beck

That was projected on the stadium's jumbotron.

Source: Glenn Beck

An orchestra played throughout Beck's two-hour speech.

Source: Glenn Beck

Beck gives the audience a heart sign.

Source: Glenn Beck

Beck asked for the audience to actively participate during his keynote address.

Source: Glenn Beck

And they enthusiastically joined in.

Source: Glenn Beck

This also happened.

Source: Glenn Beck

He's really feeling it.

Source: Glenn Beck

Source: Glenn Beck

Source: Glenn Beck

Hundreds participated in the event.

It was definitely a family affair.

Source: Glenn Beck

A lot of participants brought their kids along for the day.

Source: Glenn Beck

This toddler got a bird's eye view of the crowd.

Source: Glenn Beck

Source: Glenn Beck

These volunteers gave back by painting.

Source: Glenn Beck

Volunteers also mulched outside.

Source: Glenn Beck

And sorted clothes at Goodwill.

Source: Glenn Beck

But there was no doubt in anyone's mind it was a Tea Party event.

Source: Glenn Beck

Can't get enough Tea Party?

Here are 10 freshman Republicans who betrayed the Tea Party >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.