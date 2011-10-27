Glenn Beck Breaks Down While Talking To Kathie Lee Gifford (VIDEO)

‘Today’ viewers not already familiar with Glenn Beck got an emotional introduction this morning on the ‘Today Show.’



Beck doesn’t often do mainstream interviews, but he’s currently out promoting his new novel ‘Snow Angel’ which draws on his own experiences (familiar to regular viewers) of growing up in a tumultuous family household (Beck’s mother committed suicide when he was a teenager).

Beck became very emotional while discussing his mother with Kathy Lee.

He later stated that he has no regrets about leaving Fox News and that while he will concede that both the Tea Party and the Occupy Wall St. groups are both the results of great national discontent that was as far as he’d take the comparison.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.