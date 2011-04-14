Glenn Beck Set To Hire 50 People By Year's End

In the midst of a segment about why it’s a bad idea to overtax the rich — they create jobs — Glenn Beck dropped this little nugget: He plans to hire an additional 50 people by the end of the year.



Since the recession hit I’ve hired an additional 40 people. I could easily hire, we’re planning on hiring another 50 people by the end of the year.

Doesn’t exactly sound like the behaviour of a man bidding the best years of his career goodbye, does it.

Presumably Beck is looking to significantly expand the Blaze and his Mercury Radio Arts company, which has been increasing its original programming in the last few months.

Employees isn’t the only thing Beck has his eye on. Every day since announcing his departure from FOX Beck has been reminding listeners on Twitter they can get his radio show for free online.

Audio of today’s segment below.

