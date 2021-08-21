Glenn Beck says he raised over $20 million in less than 3 days to help ‘get persecuted Christians’ out of Afghanistan

Glenn Beck said he raised over $US20 ($AU28) million in less than 3 days to help Christians in Afghanistan.

Beck called on his audience to donate to “to help me get persecuted Christians” out of the country.

The fundraiser comes after the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan.

Glenn Beck, conservative political commentator, and radio host announced that he raised millions after urging his audience to donate to aid the rescue of Christians in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Beck asked his supporters to donate “to help me get persecuted Christians” out of the country that is now under the Taliban’s reign. According to the Independent, he asked them to “give until it hurts” to help women and children get out of the country.

Just days later after his call out, Beck said he has received more than $US20 ($AU28) million.

“I’m BLOWN AWAY by what this audience has done to help rescue persecuted Christians in Afghanistan! ” Beck tweeted on Friday. “OVER $US20 ($AU28) MILLION raised in less than 3 days! THANK YOU!”

The tweet included a link to the Nazarene Fund, founded by Beck which has a mission “to liberate the captive, to free the enslaved, and to rescue, rebuild and restore the lives of Christians and other persecuted religious and ethnic minorities wherever and whenever they are in need,” according to its website.

The Nazarene Fund did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Taliban seized Afghanistan for the first time in two decades, leaving many fearful including Christians, of being targeted by the fundamentalist Islamic group. According to a report by the Washington Post, the Taliban’s presence has resulted in heightened fear of repercussions for people of Christian belief in the country.