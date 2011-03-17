The 7 Dumbest Things People Have Said (So Far) About The Japan Disaster

Photo: ap

Everyone in the media world seems to have an opinion on the crisis in Japan.Some are well-intentioned, well-informed, and fair.



Others… well, not so much.

People from Rush Limbaugh to WNBA star Cappie Pondexter have said, tweeted, or written opinions they would rather have back.

And in most cases, they have apologized.

Here are The Wire’s seven favourite slip-ups.

(No, 50 Cent‘s tweet that he had to evacuate all of his ho’s from L.A., Hawaii, and Japan because the tsunami was serious didn’t make the cut.)

Larry Kudlow 'The human toll here looks to be much worse than the economic toll and we can be grateful for that. And the human toll is a tragedy, we know that, but these markets, all these markets, right, stocks, commodities, oil, gold, there is no major breakout or breakdown and I have to look at that positively.' Kudlow apology On Twitter: 'I did not mean to say human toll in Japan less important than economic toll.Talking about markets.I flubbed the line. Sincere apology.' On CNBC: 'May I also say one more thing before I go. I apologise. On Friday, I made a misstatement that somehow suggested that I wasn't concerned about the human lost, the devastating human loss in Japan. I misspoke. I had the wrong context. We were talking about markets and the economy. I tweeted this over the weekend, and I apologise to people who felt I missed the story about the tragic human loss. We all pray for the victims of Japan. I do certainly and I just want to go on the record here. I apologise for any misstatements on that, and I want to get back to work.' Berita Harian The Malaysia paper printed a cartoon depicting Japanese cartoon superhero Ultraman attempting to outrun the tsunami. Berita Harian apology The AP reported that the paper had 'no intention of poking fun' at the victims and shared 'the sorrow of the Japanese people.' Cappie Pondexter 'What if God was tired of the way they treated their own people in there own country! Idk guys he makes no mistakes,' 'u just never knw! They did pearl harbor so u can't expect anything less.' Pondexter apology 'I wanna apologise to anyone I may hurt or offended during this tragic time. I didn't realise that my words could be interpreted in the manner which they were. People that knw me would tell u 1st hand I'm a very spiritual person and believe that everything, even disasters happen 4 a reason and that God will shouldn't be questioned but this is a very sensitive subject at a very tragic time and I shouldn't even have given a reason for the choice of words I used. 'The least thing I wanted was to hurt or offend anyone so again I truly apologise. If you've lost respect for me that's totally fine but please don't let me or my words lose the respect of u the WNBA and what it stands for. 'I'm very strong woman evn strong enough 2 admit an apologise when I'm wrong. Twitter is a voice and wth tht I wanna apologise again.' Gilbert Gottfried 'Japan called me. They said maybe those jokes are a hit in the U.S., but over here, they're all sinking.' 'I was talking to my Japanese real estate agent. I said is there a school in this area.She said not now, but just wait.' Gottfried apology 'I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by my attempt at humour regarding the tragedy in Japan. I meant no disrespect, and my thoughts are with the victims and their families.' Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara Ishihara apology According to the Guardian, 'Ishihara, a conservative who will seek a fourth consecutive term as governor next month, retracted the remarks and offered a 'deep apology.'' Glenn Beck Elizabeth Hasselbeck defends Beck Rush Limbaugh After a caller asked 'If these are the people that invented the Prius, have mastered public transportation, recycling, why did Mother Earth, Gaia if you will, hit them with this disaster?' Limbaugh responded: 'He's right. They've given us the Prius. Even now, refugees are recycling their garbage and yet, Gaia levels them! Just wipes them out!' Rush Limbaugh stayed silent That's fun, but want to see the inside of Glenn Beck's apartment? >>

