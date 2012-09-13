Glenn Beck Returns To TV Tonight As Part Of New Deal

Glenn Beck brings his Internet channel to the Dish Network tonight at 5 p.m.

After nearly a year off the airwaves, controversial Glenn Beck is returning to television, but not where you’d expect. The former Fox host will bring his Internet channel TheBlaze TV, originally GBTV to air in a deal with Dish Network, according to The New York Times.



Last September, the conservative Beck tried his luck on the subscription-based Internet venture to reach a larger audience.

With more than 300,000 current paying customers shelling out $99.95 a year (or $9.95 a month), Beck plans to take that success back to television in attempt to gage all audiences.

The Blaze president and COO, Christopher Balfe, told AdAge television remains viewers main source for receiving content.

“While there is a huge proliferation of ‘Smart’ devices in homes, including Roku, Boxee, AppleTV, game consoles, and Smart TVs themselves, consumers would often rather just ‘watch TV,'” said Balfe.

The Blaze will be available to customers with “America’s Top 250” package, according to a blog post by Balfe.

The channel launches tonight at 5 p.m. EST on channel 212, and will be free to all DISH customers through Sept. 26.

The online version of The Blaze will remain intact for current subscribers.

Beck will make an announcement later today about his new partnership with DISH.

