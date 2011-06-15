All The Top GOP Candidates Will Be Attending Glenn Beck's Rally In Israel (UPDATED)

Update: It appears YNet may have been suffering from a bit of wishful thinking.



A spokesperson for the event tells us there have been some inaccuracies regarding the event:

“No one on the list below has been contacted or asked to appear.

Senator Lieberman said he supports the event and if his schedule allows will be a guest at the event.”

Previously:

Meet the new GOP kingmaker?

Israel’s Ynet news is reporting that many of the top GOP candidates are planning on attending Glenn Beck‘s rally in Israel this August.

“The multi-million dollar production is expected to be attended by a convoy of American dignitaries, including former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. US Senator Joe Lieberman, a independent, and Republicans Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee and Congresswoman Michelle Bachman are to join Beck at the rally as well.”

That is a rather stunning line-up and, if true, suggests the GOP hopefuls not only want to double down on its support of Israel but sees Beck and his audience as real players in the upcoming election.

It’s also a notable change since Beck’s D.C. rally which boasted one well known politician: Sarah Palin.

