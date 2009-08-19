More Advertisers Dump Glenn Beck Over Obama Remarks*

If Glenn Beck isn’t crying over this, the ad sales team at Fox News probably is.



So far, 20 companies, including Wal-Mart, Geico, RadioShack, and Travelocity have pulled their ads from Beck’s TV show because of these controversial comments:

“This president has exposed himself as a guy over and over and over again who has a deep-seated hatred for white people … this guy is, I believe, a racist.” But, as the New York Daily News notes, other advertisers have jumped on board since he made the comments, including Fox’s corporate sister, The Wall Street Journal; Honda; and NBC’s Oxygen Channel.



Activist group colour of Change has been pushing advertisers to drop the conservative media personality, saying “Beck is on a campaign to convince the American public that President Obama’s agenda is about serving the needs of Black communities at White people’s expense. It’s repulsive, divisive and shouldn’t be on the air.”

In return, Beck supporters have set up defendglenn.com, urging people to “fight back against the lies of the Left-Wing boycott.”

* UPDATE: A Fox News spokesperson wouldn’t comment directly, but pointed us to this quote in Mediaite yesterday: “The advertisers referenced have all moved their spots from Beck to other programs on the network so there has been no revenue lost.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.