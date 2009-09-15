Glenn Beck Protesters Say They've Cost Him Over 50% Of His Ad Revenue

Glenn Beck’s ad revenue has taken a beating in the wake of protests started by ColorofChange.org says ColorofChange.org.



Citing “data analysed from industry sources,” ColorOfChange says Glenn Beck’s weekly advertising dollars dropped $568,000 since August 2, when it started protesting Beck for calling Obama a racist.

During the week of August 2nd, Beck hauled in $1,060,000 per week. By September 6th, ColorOfChange says it was down to $492,000.

In the past, Fox (NWS) has said that it doesn’t matter if advertisers flee Beck, as they just land elsewhere in the network. ColorOfChange says that’s absurd. “If 62 companies refuse to run ads on two of their 24 hours of programming, they are losing inventory…There is no way that Fox News Channel is making the money they should be making with Glenn Beck.”

Fox News says “The colour of Change figures are wildly inaccurate on all fronts — revenue has not been affected in any way.”

