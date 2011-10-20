Did Glenn Beck Predict 'Occupy Wall Street'?

Obviously the answer is no.



Glenn Beck predicted there would be a new caliphate and that it would spread across the globe.

Occupy Wall. St is a movement initially made up of young people no longer willing to tolerate the wealth divide in this country. And then it went global.

However, Glenn Beck did predict coming global protests way back in February when no one thought it was possible, so there is that. And the resulting maps do look somewhat similar.

Behold:

European caliphate

International ‘Occupy’ protests

international caliphate

