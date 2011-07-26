The 16 Most Popular Cable News Anchors On Facebook

Who doesn’t love a good popularity contest.



These days when they’re not giving us the news, cable network anchors and reporters are vying for the most attention (and numbers) on social media platforms.

Luckily, we’re here to keep tally.

We took a look at the most ‘Liked’ Facebook profiles of cable news network favourites to find out who’s the most popular…or at least, whose fans care enough to find them on Facebook.

From Anderson Cooper to Sean Hannity, who’s the winner?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.