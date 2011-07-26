The 16 Most Popular Cable News Anchors On Facebook

Jen Ortiz
Piers Morgan

Who doesn’t love a good popularity contest.

These days when they’re not giving us the news, cable network anchors and reporters are vying for the most attention (and numbers) on social media platforms.

Luckily, we’re here to keep tally.

We took a look at the most ‘Liked’ Facebook profiles of cable news network favourites to find out who’s the most popular…or at least, whose fans care enough to find them on Facebook.

From Anderson Cooper to Sean Hannity, who’s the winner?

No. 16: Soledad O'Brien, CNN Anchor and Special Correspondent -- 27,177 Likes

See O'Brien's page here.

No. 15: Christi Paul, HLN News Anchor -- 32,381 Likes

See Paul's page here.

See Smith's page here.

No. 13: Mike Galanos, HLN News Anchor -- 36,924 Likes

See Galanos' page here.

See Van Susteren's page here.

See Morgan's page here.

See Pinsky's page here.

See Behar's page here.

No. 8: Richelle Carey, HLN News Anchor -- 71,448 Likes

See Carey's page here.

See Zakaria's page here.

See Velez-Mitchell's page here.

See O'Reilly's page here.

See Cooper's page here.

See Grace's page here.

See Hannity's page here.

No. 1: Glenn Beck* (Fox News host up until June 30) -- 2,030,119 Likes

See Beck's page here.

Fox News Channel reporters have more than just Facebook friends.

