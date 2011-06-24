Glenn Beck's New Book Is Debuting At #1 On NYT Bestseller List

Glenn Beck‘s latest book, The Original Argument, will debut at #1 on the New York Times combined Hardcover and Paperback Non-Fiction Bestseller list for the date of July 3rd, 2011.



The book reworks the Federalist Papers into “modern” English “so as to be thoroughly accessible to anyone seeking a better understanding of the Founding Fathers’ intent and meaning when laying the groundwork of our government.”

Pre-order sales put the book atop both Amazon and Barnes and Noble sales list two weeks ago.

In case you’re keeping count, this officially marks the 7th time Beck has hit the #1 spot on the bestseller list.

Beck’s Oprah-like ability to sell books has been well-documented and this latest success, coming just ahead of his departure from FOX News next week, suggests his dependence is not what some might have you believe.

