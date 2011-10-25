GOP Presidential Candidates Are Asking Glenn Beck To Explain 'Occupy Wall St' To Them In Secret Meetings

Glenn Beck says that GOP Presidential candidates, members of Congress, business leaders, and members of the media have all asked him for secret meetings so that he can explain Occupy Wall St. to them.



Maybe they were also struck by this similarity?

Alas, he doesn’t name names. And apparently he has declined to do so.

But he is going to explain it all on his show tonight.

Judging from past statements — Beck has said he believes the group is comprised of “Marxist radicals” who will “come for you and drag you into the streets and kill you…these guys are worse than Robespierre from the French Revolution…they’ll kill everybody” — it’s probably not going to be good.

If Herman Cain starts investing all his book profits in gold and cigarettes we’ll know he’s taking Beck’s advice to heart.

