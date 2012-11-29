Glenn Beck Puts An Obama Figurine In A Jar Of 'Pee Pee' And Calls It Art

This is saying something: This Glenn Beck segment is one of the most bizarre you’ll see him do.



Beck was discussing a painting depicting President Barack Obama as Jesus Christ, and he decided he would make his own “art” — which he called “Obama in Pee Pee.”

Beck put a figurine of Obama in a jar of what he called his urine — which he later admitted was actually beer. He calls it his “own specially brewed countrytime, if you will.” He said he is going to sell it on his site for $25,000.

He tweeted today that he put it on eBay, which subsequently took down the listing:

Photo: Twitter/@glennbeck

The entire segment is more than worth the 11 minutes. It features, among other highlights like the urine jar, Beck talking in a French accent in a beret.

Watch the entire segment below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

