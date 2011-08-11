Thanks To Glenn Beck's Groupon Clone, Twice As Many People Just Joined The NRA As Purchased NYT Subscriptions

The New York Times scored 1,776 subscriptions with a Living Social promotion on Monday.According to a source, the National Rifle Association sold 3,400 memberships (which include a subscription to the NRA’s American Rifleman) through its Markdown.com offer.

Markdown is Glenn Beck’s e-commerce venture.

Clearly, it’s doing well.

The Times offer in New York was actually one of its best performing daily deals.

A recent off through Groupon in San Francisco sold 601 subs. One in Seattle sold 676. Washington D.C. got to 108. Southern Georgia did a mere eight.

(The image is not real. It’s Photoshop.)

