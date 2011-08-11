Thanks To Glenn Beck's Groupon Clone, Twice As Many People Just Joined The NRA As Purchased NYT Subscriptions

Noah Davis

glenn beck

This is an illustration.

The New York Times scored 1,776 subscriptions with a Living Social promotion on Monday.According to a source, the National Rifle Association sold 3,400 memberships (which include a subscription to the NRA’s American Rifleman) through its Markdown.com offer.

Markdown is Glenn Beck’s e-commerce venture.

Clearly, it’s doing well.

The Times offer in New York was actually one of its best performing daily deals.

A recent off through Groupon in San Francisco sold 601 subs. One in Seattle sold 676. Washington D.C. got to 108. Southern Georgia did a mere eight.

(The image is not real. It’s Photoshop.)

