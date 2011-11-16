THE ARTFUL PUNDIT: These Talking Heads Also Sing, Write Novels And Design T-Shirts

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart aside, political punditry and art don’t typically mix.
But at least a few talking heads have enough levity to try out creative pursuits.
We’re not telling you to hold your breath for Grammies or Pulitzers — we’re just letting you know that some of your favourite intellectuals have some pretty interesting passion projects.
Conservative commentator Joe Scarborough makes country-inflected anti-war songs, proving that not all protest music comes from dirty hippies.
Current TV host Keith Olbermann started his career as a sportscaster with Sportscenter, and he keeps current on the subject matter: recently, he wrote a piece on baseball card collecting, and he maintains an impressively retro-looking baseball blog called Baseball Nerd.
It's a little different than writing a novel, but Bill O'Reilly dabbled as an historian with his recent book on the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Word is, there might be some fictional elements to it as well.
