THE ARTFUL PUNDIT: These Talking Heads Also Sing, Write Novels And Design T-Shirts

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart aside, political punditry and art don’t typically mix.



But at least a few talking heads have enough levity to try out creative pursuits.

We’re not telling you to hold your breath for Grammies or Pulitzers — we’re just letting you know that some of your favourite intellectuals have some pretty interesting passion projects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.