Glenn Beck: Nothing Was Revealed By WikiLeaks That I Haven't Already Told You

Glenn Beck is among those not overly shocked by the WikiLeak revelations of the past 48 hours. His reasoning? He’s already told you about most of it.



Nothing! Nothing in this report so far is shocking, it’s all stuff you already know because you watch this show or you’re not a moron. Or you knew it in your gut.

But there are things the government is telling you that are not true. Isn’t that surprising? Don’t trust the government.

Included here is George W. Bush‘s relationship with Vladamir Putin and the nation’s current game of “footsie” with the Saudis.

Says Beck: “How many times does this show have to be right before American start listening either to this show, or more importantly their gut!”

Naturally one of the evildoers behind the entire WikiLeaks fiasco, though not directly it should be noted, is George Soros. Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.