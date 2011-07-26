Today In Media: Glenn Beck Compares Norway Camp To Hitler Youth, Al Jazeera Compares Glenn Beck To Al Qaeda

Photo: wikipedia.org

Via the Blaze comes this op-ed from Al Jazeera’s website.Anders Behring Breivik, Mohammed Atta and Baruch Goldstein are all cut from the same rotten cloth. Anwar Al-Awlaki and Glenn Beck – the peddlers of the faith – all share the same core afflictions.

These men are insecure, violently inclined, and illiberal. The outside world scares them. They hate homosexuals and strong women. For them, difference is a source of insecurity. Their values are militarism, conformism, chauvinism and jingoism. Worst of all they seek to pressure us into compliance while they work frantically to destroy themselves – and the rest of us with them.



I think we can all agree there is a difference between a man who murders dozens of innocent people in cold blood and Glenn Beck.

(Related, for what it’s worth: I can’t speak to anyone else on that list but I’m fairly sure “Ahmed Moor a Palestinian-American freelance journalist based in Cairo, born in the Gaza Strip, Palestine” has never watched Glenn Beck or he would know that while Beck continues to believe there is some sort of Caliphate on prowl, he is neither homophobic nor anti-strong woman.)

Of course, had Moor caught this stunningly idiotic aside from Beck’s radio show today, which he will presumably be apologizing for tomorrow (because that’s generally what happens when he says something so mind-blowingly stupid and offensive), he might have had something to complain about.

In an otherwise typical Beck segment (violence is never OK, Islam is not bad, extremists are, etc.) Beck dropped this:

“As the thing started to unfold and there was a shooting at a political camp, which sounds a little like the Hitler Youth. Who does a camp for kids that’s all about politics? Disturbing.”

Indeed. Truth be told, what is most disturbing here, beyond the murder of 76 people, 69 of whom were children, is the American media’s response to it.



