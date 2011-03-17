Take a Peek Inside Glenn Beck's New York City Apartment (PHOTOS)

Glenn Beck’s Insider Extreme just posted these photos inside his apartment.



Beck is hosting a special there to celebrate the one year anniversary of his subscriber site.

But like all true New Yorkers we were more interested in the real estate.

Suffice to say Beck appears to have a rather sweet view of the NYC skyline.

In case you’re wondering the four four selected guests you see in these pics are Steve Emerson, Damon Vickers, Dana Loesch and Brad Thor.

