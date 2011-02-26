MSNBC Primetime Devoted 7 Separate Segments To Glenn Beck This Week (And One Morning Rant)

If you are a regular watcher of MSNBC you have been hearing a lot about Glenn Beck this week.



Or more than usual.

Looking for proof that Beck has turned into the boogey man (spooky dude?) for the left and the strongest voice on the right (to the great dismay of some), look no further than MSNBC who devoted an unusual amount of airtime to Beck this week.

We’ve noted before how easy it is to use Beck as a content and clip generator, but it seems like with Sarah Palin‘s diminished relevance in the media (and compared to what it was pre Giffords shooting, it is definitely diminished) there is a vacuum to be filled and the cablers at MSNBC are filling it with Beck.

The breakdown: Ed Schultz did three segments involving Beck. Lawrence O’Donnell also did three. And Chris Matthews did one (a few weeks ago he declared Beck to be the “number one exporter of fear”)

Rachel Maddow did none.

Morning Joe, meanwhile, while not technically a primetime show but a headliner for the network, went off on Beck this morning. Said Joe Scarborough: “This guy [Beck] is losing it before our eyes. He’s bad for the conservative movement. He’s bad for the Republican party. He’s bad for Fox News. It’s that simple.”

It’s worth noting that Scarborough’s rant today is likely a far better measure of what certain quarters of the GOP are thinking than anything else one might hear on the network.

Meanwhile, on the somewhat less noticeable flipside, Beck himself appears to be a ‘fan’ of Morning Joe. A number of times this week he’s aired short clips from them to further some point or other of his own.

