Morning Joe SHOCKED Over How Much Money Glenn Beck Makes: 'Things You Can Do When You Have No Morals'

New York magazine's Gabriel Sherman was on Morning Joe this morning to discuss his big Fox News, Roger Ailes cover story.



Naturally the conversation turned to Glenn Beck…and kept returning to him.

The article and much of this morning’s discussion essentially confirms our theory that Beck is leaving Fox because he is too successful for Ailes to handle.

But Joe Scarborough is sceptical Beck can claim responsibility for that success:

When we saw all those people on the mall, I immediately said when I was looking at the crowds, what Roger Ailes was saying: If this guy was still at Headline News, you could hold it in a small gymnasium….that’s not Glenn’s crowd, that’s Fox News’s crowd…go look at his ratings at Headlines News, I’m serious. Look at the ratings at Headlines News and then look at his ratings at Fox News. Rogers Ailes could take everybody out from 6:00 a.m. in the morning until 6:00 p.m and still have those ratings. [Beck] did not understand he got plugged into the machine and started believing the headlines.

If by headlines Scarborough means ratings than he’s got a point — especially as the media didn’t really catch on to the Beck phenomenon until nearly a year into his tenure at Fox. If anything, it appears Ailes was the one believing the headlines.

Moreover, the logical conclusion to Scarborough’s theory seems to be that any anchor at Fox News could throw a rally and expect 300,000 people to attend…we can probably all agree people will not be travelling to Washington in August to see Neil Cavuto. And while no one can argue Fox’s platform launched Beck into another stratosphere, it strikes as wilfully naive to hand all the credit to Ailes for the result.

Scarborough, however, changed his tune when Sherman noted that Beck’s company Mercury Radio Arts had pulled in $40 million last year [cue amazed whistle].

“I would call that an entrepreneur….I’m in the wrong business….I could put like vicks in my eyes, put my hair on fire and say the world is coming to an end Tuesday, $40 million, baby.”

Indeed.

“The things you can do if you don’t care about morals,” quipped Mika.

Uh huh. Even Joe rolled his eyes at that one.

