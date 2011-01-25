Glenn Beck Mocks NYT Story That He Inspired Death Threats Against 78-Year-Old Professor

Over the weekend the NYT picked up on the story that 78-year-old CUNY professor and academic Frances Fox Piven has been the recipient of death threats following frequent unflattering mentions on the Glenn Beck Show.



In response to a letter from the centre for Constitutional Rights asking Fox News to “intervene and bring a stop to …the reckless endangering of the safety of Professor Piven” Fox News had this to say:

Fox News disagrees. Joel Cheatwood, a senior vice president, said Friday that Mr. Beck would not be ordered to stop talking about Ms. Piven on television. He said Mr. Beck had quoted her accurately and had never threatened her.

“‘The Glenn Beck Program,’ probably above and beyond any on television, has denounced violence repeatedly,” Mr. Cheatwood said.

Cavalier? Yes. But it’s also true that when the occasion calls for it Beck has devoted some of his show to cautioning viewers against behaving violently. And I sort of assumed he’d do the same with this.

Not so!

Instead Beck and his radio cohorts mocked the NYT story and the fact that Piven was fearful of anonymous commenters. Then Beck made this analogy.

My so-called threat was saying she was making violent threats…you know what this is? This is someone calling 911 and saying there is a guy outside of my front door who says he’s going to kill me. And then the guy outside the front door calls the police…and says he is putting me in danger cause you guys could come here and shoot me or hurt me at the door.

Untangle that at your own speed. In the meantime it seems clear that Beck will not be apologizing anytime soon. Audio clip below.





