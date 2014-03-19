Glenn Beck Email Supporting Senate Candidate Contains Hilarious Spelling Error

Glenn Beck sent an email Tuesday promoting an event he’s hosting in Louisville, Ky., on behalf of conservative Senate candidate Matt Bevin. But there was one small problem. In the email, Beck misspelled Louisville, which is the largest city in the state.

Beck referred to the city as “Lousiville” in the message, which was sent to Business Insider by a GOP source. It was the second misspelled email of the Kentucky Senate race sent by the grassroots conservative group FreedomWorks, which is hosting the event with Beck as part of its efforts to back Bevin’s primary challenge to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In late January, shortly after the group jumped into the race with an endorsement of Bevin, FreedomWorks’ Martha Crosby spelled the candidate’s name incorrectly while soliciting volunteers from Kentucky Young Republicans. In that email, she incorrectly referred to Bevin as “Matt Blevins.”

McConnell’s races will be among the most closely watched of the 2014 midterm elections. If, as expected, he survives his primary challenge from Bevin (recent polls have shown him leading by about 30 points), it will set up a high-profile contest with Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes. Last week, the Grimes campaign released a memo outlining why it thought McConnell was vulnerable.

Here’s the full FreedomWorks email from Beck:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.