Now That He's Leaving The Safe Haven Of FOX Glenn Beck Is The GOP's New Punching Bag

Yesterday GOP presidential hopeful and current FOX News host Mike Huckabee posted a ‘response’ to Glenn Beck on his Huck Pac blog.



This week Glenn Beck has taken to his radio show to attack me as a Progressive, which he has said is the same as a “cancer” and a “Nazi.” What did I do that apparently caused him to link me to a fatal disease and a form of government that murdered millions of innocent Jews? I had the audacity—not of hope—but the audacity to give respect to the efforts of First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign to address childhood obesity…Beck needs to stick to conspiracies that can’t be so easily de-bunked by facts. Why Beck has decided to aim his overloaded guns on me is beyond me. But he ought to clean his gun and point it more carefully lest it blow up in his face like it did this time.

Emphasis mine because a quick look at the transcript reveals actually Beck said no such thing. Here’s what he said:

I don’t like the fact, whenever you couple religion with progressivism, it becomes dangerous. I don’t want somebody regulating and telling me about religion. Now, I’m not saying that Huckabee is going to do anything to hurt my religion or anybody else’s religion, it just, I don’t like the combination no, no, let me just say this. I don’t like big government people. And Mike Huckabee is a big government person. Now, I’ve talked to him. I thought he was a fine guy. You know, he credited me with his win in Iowa last time because remember? He was on he was on the CNN show, gave him an hour.

No mention of Nazis or cancer. In fact, Beck was rather nice about Huckabee.

That’s not to say Beck hasn’t tenuously equated progressives tactics with Nazi tactics before, he has (and then later dialed back on it). And he’s also made no secret of the fact he’s against the government regulating what we eat. And yes, he’s had his fair share of conspiracy theories.

However, read very closely the wording of Huckabee’s response is such that is seems that he, not Beck, is making the connection to Beck’s past statements. And that’s where it gets interesting.

Because why make that connection when Beck didn’t.

Now that Beck is officially out from under the safe haven of Fox it seems he is fair game and is apparently being slowly cast as the boogeyman of the GOP. Huckabee isn’t so much responding to Beck here as going out of his way to make Beck the bad guy. And he’s not alone.

Both Andrew Breitbart and The Daily Caller went after Beck earlier this week over what can frankly be termed as trumped up charges of content stealing.

Breitbart, still apparently smarting from Beck’s lack of support during the Shirley Sherrod debacle, has doubled down this week on his accusations that Beck threw him under the bus (despite Beck’s repeated vocal support of him in the last few days).

In an interview with the NYO on Tuesday Breitbart went so far as to suggest that Beck had helped him edit the Sherrod tape, before contradicting that claim during a contentious interview with MSNBC’s Martin Bashir where he conceded he hadn’t seen the full tape before posting the edited version. (Beck played the edited version version on his radio show before seeing the full version and blasting Breitbart on his TV show.….though he didn’t actually name him.) Update: Breitbart is now saying he was misquoted by the Observer. I had reached out to him earlier this week for clarification since the claim struck me as strange, but never heard back.

The GOP party is currently imploding. Their most popular candidate is Donald Trump. Their last most popular candidate was Sarah Palin. Their most talked-about candidate during the last midterms was Christine O’Donnell. This is not something to boast about.

Currently Trump’s popularity is such that no GOP candidate is willing to criticise him beyond faint attempts to distance themself from his idiotic Birther claims.

In the interim it looks like Beck, no longer connected to Roger Ailes (arguably the most powerful person in the GOP), may be the substitute bad guy.

On the one hand it’s a win-win because the clips that will come out of such exchanges are bound to go viral and keep everyone involved in the newscycle. On the other, is it really a good idea to go up against a man whose following is such he is able to send archaic books to the top of Amazon charts with one mention? Probably not.

To wit: The win-win part begins. On his radio show today Beck responded to Huckabee: “If, sir, you are this thin skinned about your politics, it might be best for you to stay on the sidelines.” Indeed. His media savvy, however, seems to be right in the game. Audio below.



