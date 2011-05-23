WATCH OUT GROUPON: Glenn Beck Just Launched A Discount E-Commerce Business

Glenn Beck may not be the first name that jumps to mind when you think of discount deals on expensive chocolate…yet.



Beck and company announced today that they are getting into the e-commerce discount business with a new website called Markdown.com.

The site will sell discounted products and services, reports the Wall St. Journal, offering one to two deals a week.

First deals reportedly include a 55% discount on a credit-score monitoring product made by LifeLock, an identity-theft prevention company and the aforementioned chocolate.

While ecommerce may not initially strike as the most natural next step for Beck who is ending his Fox show at some point this year, it certainly makes brilliant business sense when one considers Beck’s influence on the sale of books, among other things. One mention of a title on his show is generally enough to send a book immediately sailing to the top of Amazon, and influence that has long garnered him comparisons to Oprah.

Additionally, Beck’s company Mercury Radio Arts says it will be plugging Markdown across all its sites and newsletters, which will ensure it a wide and already devoted audience.

The site is the latest evidence that Beck intends to personally profit from his “rabid” fan base. Less than a year ago he launched the website the Blaze, and over the past six months the company has been beefing up their Insider Extreme subscription programming.

Whether the deals will extend to areas like travel remains to be seen. Last week Beck announced his intention to throw a rally in Israel later this summer and promptly crashed the website of the tour company offering group packages for the trip.

