Glenn Beck Is Hosting A Wild Conservative Stage Extravaganza This Summer

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck is hosting an event in Salt Lake City this summer called Man In The Moon, something his website describes as an “exciting new stage spectacle by America’s premiere storyteller.”



“If I were the Man in the Moon,” Beck says in a video previewing the event, what would I think about where we were and where we were headed?” Beck said. He said it’s the biggest spectacle he’s ever attempted — telling the “American story” from the beginning of time to today.

The Man in the Moon, Beck says, is angry about “some of the choices we have made.”

“At one point, you’ll be sucked inside the moon and see what he knows we are capable of,” he says. “This is the American story told in a radically different way — you will love, you will ponder, and you will think about [it] for a long time to come.”

Watch the video preview of the event below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.