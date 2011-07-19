Glenn Beck Changes Location Of Israel Rally Due To 'Security Concerns'

Glenn Beck has changed the location of his big rally in Israel this August due to security concerns.



Beck had initially planned to hold the rally at the Temple Mount, but said on his radio show today that because of the high profile nature of some of his (as-yet-unannounced) guests and the number of people attending he’d been asked to move it.

“We have been asked if we would move the site. I concur, because courage must be coupled with wisdom, and the last thing we want to happen is for anyone to be injured in any way, or there to be any kind of conflict.”

