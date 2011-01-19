Glenn Beck Likens Chinese State Dinner To Arrival Of The Borg

Likely he is not the first to do so.



From his newsletter today: “Everyone should get on their knees and pray Obama does a good job schmoozing this guy because we’ll need all the bonus points we can get once China replaces America as the biggest superpower in the world.”

Meanwhile, to Beck’s ear, the Chinese factory workers at Foxconn sound awfully similar to the Borg. Except that at Foxconn leftover rice results in a fine. As I recall the Borg didn’t really eat.

Video below.

