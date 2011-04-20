SAYONARA NEW YORK! Take A Look At Glenn Beck's Connecticut Mansion That Finally Just Sold

Curbed.com
Glenn Beck

Just over a week after announcing he would be parting ways with Fox News, conservative talking head Glenn Beck has sold his New Canaan, Conn. home and says he plans on moving from New York.

The colourful commentator—who has recently been raking in more than $20M a year—had most recently listed the white colonial for $3.7M, but something tells us he might have cut the price to expedite his departure.

Beck paid $4.25M for the house back in 2005. The 8,700-square-foot manse features six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, five fireplaces, a tennis court and an in-ground pool, plus listing photos reveal an office with no fewer than four computer monitors and two televisions.

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Attic

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed

Source: Curbed


Want more? Check out some photos of the pundit's pied-a-terre:

Take a Peek Inside Glenn Beck's New York City Apartment (PHOTOS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.