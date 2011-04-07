GLENN BECK: Leaving FOX Is Something I've Been Thinking About For A Long Time

Alternate, and equally vague, versions of Glenn Beck‘s departure from FOX came out tonight in the aftermath of today’s surprising announcement.



Beck spoke about it at the end of his show tonight, noting that leaving Fox was “something I’ve been thinking about doing for a long time” before going on to reassure viewers “we will find each other…I will continue to tell the story and I’m going to be showing you.”

And then, in typical Beck fashion: “Paul Revere did not get up on the horse and say ‘I’m going to be doing this the rest of my life, he got off the horse at some point.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with the AP, Roger Ailes seemed to concede the split was mutual and echoed a similar sentiment:

“Half of the headlines say he’s been cancelled,” Ailes said. “The other half say he quit. We’re pretty happy with both of them.”

“We felt Glenn brought additional information, a unique perspective, a certain amount of passion and insight to the channel and he did,” Ailes said. “But that story of what’s going on and why America is in trouble today, I think he told that story as well as could be told. Whether you can just keep telling that story or not … we’re not so sure.”

Video of Beck’s remarks below. He says he will be on till the end of the year, but it’s hard not to wonder from his tone tonight whether this was it. Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.