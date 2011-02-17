Glenn Beck Holds Up Lara Logan Attack As Evidence Of His Egypt Theory...But Doesn't Use Her Name

Glenn Beck spoke about Lara Logan‘s brutal attack in Egypt twice during his show today…but without once mentioning her name. Instead he referred to her as ‘an American woman.’



Naturally, her attack is just further proof to Beck that everything about the revolution in Egypt is bad. And Nir Rosen’s appalling tweets proof that America’s university system is full of socialists.

Did you expect something different? Video below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

