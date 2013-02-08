Here's Why Glenn Beck Tweeted A Picture Of A Gun At Kim Kardashian

Earlier this morning, conservative talk show host Glenn Beck tweeted this photo of a gun at Kim Kardashian with the hashtag #sweetkimgunpic:



Beck started the campaign — which spawned many of his followers doing the same — because of a controversy that befell Kardashian last weekend.

On her Instagram account last weekend, she posted a picture of a diamond-studded gun. She quickly deleted it, but not before some news organizations had picked up on her photo and some negative fan reactions to it. Some of her followers were upset that about two weeks before, she had tweeted a link to a pledge to reduce gun violence.

In a post on his website, Beck's staff explained that the #sweetkimgunpic campaign is pushback to that criticism of Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian came under fire from liberals for tweeting a picture of a diamond-crusted revolver. She deleted the picture, but that didn’t stop the hate. So Glenn decided to start a hashtag #SweetKimGunPic and encouraged listeners to tweet pictures of their favorite guns!

Watch Below: Our Exclusive Interview With Glenn Beck About His Career And The Future Of Television





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.