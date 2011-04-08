Jon Stewart Devotes FOUR Segments To Bidding Glenn Beck An Epic, Apocalyptic Goodbye

Jon Stewart is going to miss Glenn Beck so much he devoted four segments last night to bidding him farewell last night. Four.



And yes there were chalkboards.

If that’s not true love, I don’t know what is.

Videos below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Intro – Jon Tells the Truth While Wearing Glasses



The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Glenn Beck Announces His Departure



The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Glenn Beck Was Sent by Jesus



The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Barack Obamayan





