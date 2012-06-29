Glenn Beck Is Destroying John Roberts Right Now

Glenn Beck is letting viewers check out his online talk show for free today, in honour of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Obama’s healthcare law.



So far, Beck has alternated between outrage at Chief Justice John Roberts — whose surprise vote swung the court’s opinion in favour of the Obama administration — and lament over conservative naivete about former President George W. Bush, who appointed Roberts to the Supreme Court bench.

Of course, it wouldn’t be real Glenn Beck production without some theatrics.

First, this image went up on Beck’s projector:

Photo: Courtesy of GBTV

Then, even more absurdly, he shifted our attention to the “The Dread Pirate Roberts” (yes, that’s a Princess Bride reference). It’s unclear why he is standing in a wheelbarrow:

Photo: Courtesy of GBTV

