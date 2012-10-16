Here's Where Glenn Beck Got The Idea For His New Line Of American-Made Jeans

Photo: glennbeck.com

Glenn Beck recently announced the launch of 1791 Denim, his new line of “100% made in America” jeans.Where did he get the idea?



It was from a Levi’s ad that he strongly denounced last year.

Susan Berfield at Bloomberg Businessweek explains:

Beck says it was a Levi’s commercial last year, which seemed to celebrate Occupy Wall Street (or at least youthful protest), that made him want to create jeans of his own.

“Levi’s wants to be the uniform of the progressive movement,” he said. “That’s when I took off my Levi’s.”

Interestingly, 1791 uses the same denim mill that Levi’s uses for its U.S.-made products.

Here’s the Levi’s ad that he’s taking about:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

