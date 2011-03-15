Glenn Beck Mocks Japanese Radiation 'Overreaction', Blames It On George Soros Propaganda

Glenn Beck is pro nuclear energy. Who knew?



After a week off Beck took to his radio show this morning to mock the media’s overreaction to the Japan nuclear crisis and scoffed at comparisons to both Three Mile Island (you get more radiation from a computer screen than people did from Three Mile) and Chernobyl.

“You want to know why this won’t turn into Chernobyl? Because the Japanese aren’t the Russians. The Russians suck.”

You have to enjoy the irony. The NYT has been sporting the most apocalyptic sounding headlines one can recall in recent memory and Glenn Beck, who has arguably perfected the art of End Times, thinks everyone is overreacting.

Also? I think this may make him an unlikely ally of many environmentalists — Beck has said before he thinks climate change is joke — and, one suspects, on the opposite side of what we’ll be hearing come out of Fox News in the coming days.

Meanwhile, lest you worry Beck has entirely given up his conspiracy theories, he did some digging and discovered that a story he’d read from England about how “nuclear energy…this will be the worst thing ever” was penned by a journalist who backed up their claim with quotes from an expert with ties to an organisation called the Ploughshare Fund. Naturally this organisation has (according to Beck) ties to George Soros.

“I thought it was going to be actual credible science for a second, then I realised it was just propaganda from George Soros.”

What Beck is missing here is that in 2009 Soros bought 968,000 shares of Entergy Corp the second-largest U.S. operator of nuclear power plants. Which is not necessarily surprising considering Soros’ support of clean energy.

What is surprising is that Beck seems to have placed himself on the same side as George Soros (also, Jeffrey Sachs, Ed Rendell, and Joe Scarborough)…and against the apocalypse. What a difference a vacation can make? Audio below.



