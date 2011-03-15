Glenn Beck Explains Japan's Nuclear Meltdown Using M&M's

Glenn Beck wants you to know the world is NOT ending



Following up on this morning’s radio show, during which he declared the coverage of Japan’s nuclear meltdown to be overwrought (possibly due to the invisible hand of George Soros), Beck devoted a segment tonight to explaining the nuclear meltdown in Japan…using M&M’s

It was pretty fantastic. Watch below.

