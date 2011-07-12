WATCH: Glenn Beck (And His New Goatee) Address Israeli Parliament

Glenn Beck is in Israel, presumably preparing for his big Restoring Courage rally at then end of this summer, and today he addressed Israeli parliament.



You will note Glenn now has a goatee.

Also, he is not wearing a tie, because he says he left it in Poland (he apparently just visited Auschwitz) and when he says when he that an Israeli policeman was wearing short sleeves he figured he could get away with it.

Beck was invited to address Parliament by Likud party member Danny Dannon, who said “if we didn’t have someone like Glenn Beck we would have had to invent someone like him.”

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.